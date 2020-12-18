College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Championship Week

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Championship Week

Championship Week

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Championship Week

By December 17, 2020 11:46 pm

By |

The Week 16 – Championship Week – college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Photo Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 66-21, ATS: 52-28, Point Total: 44-35
– Bet on ACC football at BetMGM

Florida State at Wake Forest

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 66

ACC Championship

Clemson vs Notre Dame

4:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -10.5, o/u: 61

Georgia Tech at Miami

Canceled

American Athletic Conference Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 43-13, ATS: 32-20, Point Total: 22-30-1

American Athletic Conference Championship

Tulsa at Cincinnati

8:00 ABC
Line: Cincinnati -14.5, o/u: 46.5

Big Ten Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 26-20, ATS: 25-21, Point Total: 21-24
– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

Friday, December 18

Nebraska at Rutgers

4:00 BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 55.5

Saturday, December 19

Big Ten Championship

Ohio State vs Northwestern

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -20.5, o/u: 57.5

Minnesota at Wisconsin

4:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -12, o/u: 47.5

Illinois at Penn State

5:30 FS1
Line: Penn State -15, o/u: 52

Michigan State at Maryland

7:30 BTN
Line: Maryland -2, o/u: 49

Michigan at Iowa

Canceled

Purdue at Indiana

Canceled

Big 12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 37-16, ATS: 28-21-1, Point Total: 31-16
– Bet on Big 12 football at BetMGM

Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma vs Iowa State

12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5, o/u: 58

Conference USA Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 55-19, ATS: 34-32, Point Total: 38-25
– Bet on Conference USA football at BetMGM

Friday December 18

Conference USA Championship

UAB at Marshall

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -5.5, o/u: 42

Independents Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 27-7, ATS: 13-17, Point Total: 18-12
– Bet on college football at BetMGM

Air Force at Army

3:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -2.5, o/u: 38

MAC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 26-4, ATS: 20-11, Point Total: 15-16
– Bet on MAC football at BetMGM

Friday December 18

MAC Championship

Buffalo vs Ball State

7:30 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 66.5

Mountain West Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 30-11, ATS: 21-20, Point Total: 27-14
– Bet on Mountain West football at BetMGM

Mountain West Championship

Boise State vs San Jose State

4:15 FOX
Line: Boise State -6.5, o/u: 55

Air Force at Army

3:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -2.5, o/u: 38

Pac-12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 18-10, ATS: 15-12-1, Point Total: 17-11
– Bet on Pac-12 football at BetMGM

Friday December 18

Pac-12 Championship

Oregon at USC

8:00 FOX
Line: USC -3, o/u: 62

Saturday, December 19

Washington State at Utah

1:30 FS1
Line: Utah -10.5, o/u: 57.5

Stanford at UCLA

8:00 ESPN2
Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 59

Arizona State at Oregon State

10:30 ESPN
Line: Arizona State -7.5, o/u: 55.5

Arizona at Cal

Canceled

SEC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 51-14, ATS: 29-36, Point Total: 40-25
– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

Texas A&M at Tennessee

12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -14, o/u: 52

Missouri at Mississippi State

3:30 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 50.5

Ole Miss at LSU

3:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -1, o/u: 74

SEC Championship

Alabama vs Florida

8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 74.5

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Canceled

Sun Belt Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week

Results So Far
SU: 49-19, ATS: 32-32, Point Total: 39-25
– Bet on Sun Belt football at BetMGM

Saturday, December 19

Sun Belt Championship

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

Canceled

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Betting Lines, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Championship Week, Conference USA, Conference USA, Fearless Predictions, Features, Independents, Independents, MAC, MAC, Mountain West, Mountain West, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home