College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Championship Week

The Week 16 – Championship Week – college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
ACC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 66-21, ATS: 52-28, Point Total: 44-35
Florida State at Wake Forest
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -7, o/u: 66
ACC Championship
Clemson vs Notre Dame
4:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -10.5, o/u: 61
Georgia Tech at Miami
Canceled
American Athletic Conference Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 43-13, ATS: 32-20, Point Total: 22-30-1
American Athletic Conference Championship
Tulsa at Cincinnati
8:00 ABC
Line: Cincinnati -14.5, o/u: 46.5
Big Ten Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 26-20, ATS: 25-21, Point Total: 21-24
Friday, December 18
Nebraska at Rutgers
4:00 BTN
Line: Nebraska -6.5, o/u: 55.5
Saturday, December 19
Big Ten Championship
Ohio State vs Northwestern
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -20.5, o/u: 57.5
Minnesota at Wisconsin
4:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -12, o/u: 47.5
Illinois at Penn State
5:30 FS1
Line: Penn State -15, o/u: 52
Michigan State at Maryland
7:30 BTN
Line: Maryland -2, o/u: 49
Michigan at Iowa
Canceled
Purdue at Indiana
Canceled
Big 12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 37-16, ATS: 28-21-1, Point Total: 31-16
Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma vs Iowa State
12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5, o/u: 58
Conference USA Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 55-19, ATS: 34-32, Point Total: 38-25
Friday December 18
Conference USA Championship
UAB at Marshall
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -5.5, o/u: 42
Independents Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 27-7, ATS: 13-17, Point Total: 18-12
Air Force at Army
3:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -2.5, o/u: 38
MAC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 26-4, ATS: 20-11, Point Total: 15-16
Friday December 18
MAC Championship
Buffalo vs Ball State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 66.5
Mountain West Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 30-11, ATS: 21-20, Point Total: 27-14
Mountain West Championship
Boise State vs San Jose State
4:15 FOX
Line: Boise State -6.5, o/u: 55
Pac-12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 18-10, ATS: 15-12-1, Point Total: 17-11
Friday December 18
Pac-12 Championship
Oregon at USC
8:00 FOX
Line: USC -3, o/u: 62
Saturday, December 19
Washington State at Utah
1:30 FS1
Line: Utah -10.5, o/u: 57.5
Stanford at UCLA
8:00 ESPN2
Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 59
Arizona State at Oregon State
10:30 ESPN
Line: Arizona State -7.5, o/u: 55.5
Arizona at Cal
Canceled
SEC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 51-14, ATS: 29-36, Point Total: 40-25
Texas A&M at Tennessee
12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -14, o/u: 52
Missouri at Mississippi State
3:30 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 50.5
Ole Miss at LSU
3:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -1, o/u: 74
SEC Championship
Alabama vs Florida
8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 74.5
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Canceled
Sun Belt Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Championship Week
Results So Far
SU: 49-19, ATS: 32-32, Point Total: 39-25
Saturday, December 19
Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
Canceled