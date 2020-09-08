College Football Recaps: Ranking The Week 1 Games

The quick recaps and ranking all of the Week 1 college football games.
7
Marshall 59, Eastern Kentucky 0
Marshall rolled by Eastern Kentucky with 38 first half points and a huge day from new starting QB Grant Wells. He threw four touchdown passes, and backup Luke Zban went 6-for-6 with a score as the Herd rolled at will. Eastern Kentucky managed just 166 yards of total offense.
Player of the Game: Marshall QB Grant Wells completed 16-of-23 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran six times for 30 yards.
Stat of the Game: First Downs: Marshall 34, Eastern Kentucky 7
How about the hometown QB Grant Wells?!?!
Another touchdown for @HerdFB puts Marshall in front 21-0. pic.twitter.com/sWqY0gogJs
6
BYU 55, Navy 3
BYU dominated on the lines, blew Navy off the ball, and rolled at will with 31 first half points and a 48-0 lead in a dominant performance. Navy managed just a 48-yard field goal, while BYU got three touchdowns from Lopini Katoa and two touchdown passes from Zach Wilson. The Cougars had the ball for over 37 minutes.
Player of the Game: BYU’s offensive line that paved the way for 301 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging over six yards per carry, and the defensive front that allowed just 119 rushing yards and just two big runs.
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: BYU 580 yards, Navy 149
Made it look too easy 😅 pic.twitter.com/E8enK8xC1Z
5
Army 42, Middle Tennessee 0
Army dominated from the start, and it didn’t let up with 368 rushing yards, a 99-yard touchdown drive that took up over 12 minutes, four takeaways – with a pick-six in the third quarter – and with three early touchdown runs from Sandon McCoy in the blowout. Middle Tennessee wasn’t sharp with just 184 total yards, struggling to keep the chains moving and having a hard time coming up with a third down stop.
Player of the Game: Army RB Sandon McCoy ran a team-high 15 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns.
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Army 35:29 – Middle Tennessee 24:31
Finding an opening and taking it to the house‼️#GoArmy pic.twitter.com/6XaT67SsM1
4
UTEP 24, Stephen F. Austin 14
UTEP got its third win since 2016 as Deion Hankins pounded in two touchdown runs including a four-yarder late in the fourth to season the win. SFA scored first on a 17-yard Lawton Rikel touchdown catch, and was up 14-3 early in the second before the Miners reeled off 17 unanswered points.
Player of the Game: UTEP RB Deion Hankins ran 17 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: UTEP 36:47 – SFA 23:13
🎥 @DeionHankins 41-YD run 💥 pic.twitter.com/r3XB4cBGWd
3
North Texas 57, Houston Baptist 31
Jason Bean threw three first half touchdown passes for a 20-0 North Texas lead and ran for a 37-yard score early in the second half, and Jaelon Darden caught three touchdown passes, on the way to the blowout win. Houston Baptist got 480 passing yards and three scores from Bailey Zappe, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with the Mean Green, who was in control the whole way.
Player of the Game: North Texas QB Jason Bean completed 11-of-18 passes for 217 yards and three scores with one pick, and he ran three times for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: North Texas 721 – Houston Baptist 569
FINAL | The Mean Green shatter the school record for total offense with 7⃣2⃣1⃣ yards as they open the 2020 campaign with a dub!@jasonbean24 | 11-18, 217 yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD@1OA3_ | 5 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs@JDFlash1x | 5 catches, 71 yards, 3 TDs#GMG | #BeatHBU pic.twitter.com/F7QAwPTu45
2
Memphis 37, Arkansas State 24
It was a bit of a fight to pull away, but Memphis was able to bust open a 21-17 lead in the second half with 16 straight points on two of Brady White’s four touchdown passes including Sean Dykes’ second of scoring catch of the game. Arkansas State scored first on a one-yard Ryan Graham run and pulled within four early in the second half on a 28-yard field goal, but a failed onside kick killed the momentum, and Memphis rolled from there.
Player of the Game: Memphis QB Brady White completed 26-of-36 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns with one picks and ran six times for 39 yards.
Stat of the Game: Penalties: Memphis 12 for 102 yards – Arkansas State 5 for 50 yards
Tigers Win! Postgame Stats brought to you by @FedEx #GoTigersGo | ALLIN pic.twitter.com/223Yt2cxzk
1
SMU 31, Texas State 24
The SMU offense had a hard time getting going, and the team had a rough time putting Texas State away, but Shane Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown – a 51-yarder to Reggie Roberson to break a 21-21 tie late in the third – and Ulysses Bentley ran for two touchdowns. Texas State hung around with two Brady McBride touchdown passes, including a three-yarder to Jeremiah Haydel on a brilliant grab.
Player of the Game: SMU QB Shane Buechele complexed 26-of-36 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown with two picks.
Stat of the Game: Yards Per Pass: SMU 10.2 – Texas State 5.8
CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE RIGHT HERE 👀 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/u8V7N3Pzfc
