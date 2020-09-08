College Football Recaps: Ranking The Week 1 Games

Marshall rolled by Eastern Kentucky with 38 first half points and a huge day from new starting QB Grant Wells. He threw four touchdown passes, and backup Luke Zban went 6-for-6 with a score as the Herd rolled at will. Eastern Kentucky managed just 166 yards of total offense.

Player of the Game: Marshall QB Grant Wells completed 16-of-23 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran six times for 30 yards.

Stat of the Game: First Downs: Marshall 34, Eastern Kentucky 7