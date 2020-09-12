College Football Recaps: Group of Five Game Rankings, Week 2

The quick recaps and ranking all of the Group of Five – American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Independent, Sun Belt – Week 2 college football games
Photo Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
4
Miami 31, UAB 14
Miami’s running game got rolling with a 66-yard Cam’Ron Harris touchdown dash in the first quarter, and it wasn’t stopped the rest of the way with the 337 yards the program’s biggest rushing day against an FBS team since 2014.
UAB had its chances to get back in it after a 7-0 lead, but after pulling within three in the second half, the Canes took over with two long touchdown drives to put it away. In his debut, new Miami QB D’Eriq King threw for 144 yards and a score and ran for 83 yards and a touchdown.
UAB Player of the Game: LB Noah Wilder made a game-high 15 tackles with a sack
Stat of the Game: Penalties: UAB 11 for 74 yards – Miami 3 for 30 yards
.@UAB_FB caps off a nice offensive drive with a Spencer Brown touchdown!
WATCH > https://t.co/oNCRwohx8e pic.twitter.com/rC0dNi4x6u
— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) September 11, 2020
3
Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20
Appalachian State got a big push only up 21-20 going into the fourth quarter, but it came up with two fourth quarter touchdown runs from Daetrich Harrington and the D held on. Charlotte scored first on a Tre Harbison touchdown run, and answered an App State 51-yard touchdown catch from Thomas Hennigan with a kickoff return for a score, but the offense only managed two field goals after the first quarter.
Player of the Game: Appalachian State RBs Marcus Williams, Camerun Peoples, and Daetrich Harrington combined to run for 279 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries
Stat of the Game: Rushing: Appalachian State 50 carries for 308 yards, 4 TDs – Charlotte 30 carries for 146 adds, 1 TD
#FinishStrong pic.twitter.com/pvt4u9Cv9g
— App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 12, 2020
2
Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14
Down 14-10, Louisiana scored 21 unanswered points to shock Iowa State on the road. Chris Smith returned a kickoff for a score, Eric Garror returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown, and Peter LeBlanc caught a 78-yard touchdown pass as the Ragin’ Cajuns hit the big plays, and the defense held the Cyclones to just two 2nd quarter touchdowns.
Player of the Game: Louisiana WR Peter LeBlanc helped the Ragin’ Cajuns take over the game with his score, leading the team with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: Iowa State 303 yards, Louisiana 272
The Ragin' Cajuns air it out for a 78-yard TD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/x2hAKvYdba
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2020
1
Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31
Layne Hatcher hit Jonathan Adams on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play as Arkansas State and held on as the final Kansas State drive stalled. The Wildcats had a 21-7 lead in the first half, but couldn’t put it away. Adams came up with three touchdown grabs, the ASU offense cranked out 489 yards, and the defense stuffed the Wildcat running game for just 91 yards.
Player of the Game: Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams caught eight passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
Stat of the Game: Third down conversions: Arkansas State 6-of-13 – Kansas State 1-of-11
🗣 THIS KID'S AMAZING@ItsJayAdams catches his 3rd TD of the game to put @AStateFB up with less than a minute left in the game! pic.twitter.com/R5uCc3NNED
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2020