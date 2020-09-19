College Football Recaps: Group of Five Game Rankings, Top Players, Week 3

Cincinnati had no problems in its opener with 28 first half points and a 48-6 lead in the fourth helped by four touchdowns from Gerrid Doaks, and a defense that didn’t allow a touchdown until the game was well in hand. CJ Evans ran for two scores for Austin Peay.

Player of the Game: Cincinnati RB Gerrid Doaks ran ten times for 20 yards and three scores, and caught four passes for 64 yards and a score

Stat of the Game: Cincinnati passing yards: 249, rushing yards: 276