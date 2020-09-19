College Football Recaps: Group of Five Game Rankings, Top Players, Week 3

The quick recaps and ranking all of the Group of Five – American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Independent, Sun Belt – Week 3 college football games
Photo Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
8
Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
Cincinnati had no problems in its opener with 28 first half points and a 48-6 lead in the fourth helped by four touchdowns from Gerrid Doaks, and a defense that didn’t allow a touchdown until the game was well in hand. CJ Evans ran for two scores for Austin Peay.
Player of the Game: Cincinnati RB Gerrid Doaks ran ten times for 20 yards and three scores, and caught four passes for 64 yards and a score
Stat of the Game: Cincinnati passing yards: 249, rushing yards: 276
Replay all of the big moments from the #Bearcats 55 to 20 victory over Austin Peay in their 2020 season opener. pic.twitter.com/E8ZRNGl65x
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) September 19, 2020
7
Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14
Troy rolled by a punchless Middle Tennessee with 40 straight points to break a 7-7 tie. Khalil McClain caught two scoring passes and Gunnar Watson threw for two touchdowns. The defense forced three Blue Raider turnovers – all three interceptions – and the offense controlled the clock connecting on 13-of-19 third down plays.
Player of the Game: Troy QB Gunnar Watson completed 26-of-37 passes for 248 yards and two scores with a pick
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Troy 35:45 – Middle Tennessee 24:15
How's that for a first career reception!?
Jacob Free connects with Tyler Hussey on the slant route for a touchdown, and Troy's lead is 40!
⚔️ 47, 🔵 7 (6:22 | 4Q)#DTW | #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/DdUCPkxa7l
— Troy Trojans Football 😷 (@TroyTrojansFB) September 19, 2020
6
Coastal Carolina 43, Campbell 21
Coastal Carolina had no problem getting past the Camels with CJ Marable running for two scores and Isaiah Likely catching a 57-yard touchdown pass. Campbell controlled the clock and ran for 205 yards, but the Chanticleers were never threatened.
Player of the Game: Coastal Carolina LB Silas Kelly led the team with 8 tackles with two sacks
Stat of the Game: 3rd Down Conversions: Campbell 12-of-19, Coastal Carolina 4-of-5
Protect this House🏰
Recap of our home opener win against Campbell#BEL1EVE | #BAM | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/EwBpuuHrWZ
— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) September 19, 2020
5
Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7
It took way too much for Oklahoma State to put the game away, settling for three Alex Hale field goals to go along with a three-yard Chuba Hubbard touchdown run for all the scoring. Tulsa took a 7-3 first half lead on a Josh Johnson 16-yard catchy but the offense stalled the rest of the way – 15 penalties for the team didn’t help. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders suffered an early ankle injury and didn’t return.
Player of the Game: Oklahoma State QB Shane Illingworth stepped in and got the team going, hitting 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards
Stat of the Game: 3rd Down Conversions: Oklahoma State 6-of-15 – Tulsa 0-of-12
Every game comes down to a handful of plays. Which one was your favorite?@PKEquipment I #LetsRide pic.twitter.com/z2L4siYUc2
— OSU Cowboy Football 🇨🇦🤠 (@CowboyFB) September 19, 2020
4
UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
It was ugly, full of mistakes – Georgia Tech turned it over five times, and UCF twice – and was tight in the fourth quarter with a Jahmyr Gibbs 33-yard touchdown run pulling Georgia Tech to within seven. But up 28-21 and threatened, UCF closed out with 21 unanswered points helped by Dillon Gabriel’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.
Player of the Game: UCF QB Dillon Gabriel completed 27-of-41 passes for 417 yards and four scores and a pick. He also ran eight times for 30 yards.
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: UCF 660 – Georgia Tech 471
What a performance from Dillon Gabriel 😤
417 pass yards and four TDs 👏 pic.twitter.com/fyKH3szG4f
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2020
3
Liberty 30, WKU 24
Liberty ran for 354 yards with Auburn transfer QB Malik Willis and RB Joshua Mack each hitting the 100-yard mark, with two Willis touchdown runs leading the way to a 17-3 lead. WKU pushed back with two Tyrell Pigrome touchdown passes to tie it at 17, and got a third scoring pass late to pull within six, but Willis and the Flame running game were able to close it out.
Player of the Game: Liberty QB Malik Willis completed 13-of-21 passes for 133 yards, and ran 21 times for 168 yard and three touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: Liberty 487 – WKU 291
Maybe “THE best catch you’ll see all week” https://t.co/phi7QXFH5m
— Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) September 19, 2020
2
Navy 27, Tulane 24
Navy roared back from a 24-0 halftime deficit with 27 unanswered points, closing out with a 33-yard Bijan Nichols field goal as time ran out for the win. Nelson Smith ran for two one-yard scores for the Midshipmen, and Dalen Morris connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Mychal Cooper as part of the comeback. Cameron Carroll ran for two scores for the Green Wave.
Player of the Game: Navy LB Diego Fagot made nine tackles with a sack, two tackles for loss, and two broken up passes
Stat of the Game: Rushing Yards: Tulane 265 – Navy 204
LOOK FAMILIAR?!?? #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/gCxoZ5Nm17
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) September 19, 2020
1
Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 OT
Elijah Mitchell ran for a 12-yard touchdown in overtime to get Louisiana over a sleepy start for the win. Georgia State had a 21-7 lead late in the third quarter helped by a touchdown pass and a scoring run from Cornelious Brown, but the Ragin’ Cajuns went on a roll with 21 straight points, highlighted by a 59-yard Mitchell touchdown dash. Georgia State tied it with a four-yard Destin Coates touchdown run to force overtime, and took a lead in the extra frame on a 25-yard Noel Ruiz kick.
Player of the Game: Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell ran 16 times for 164 yards and two scores
Stat of the Game: 3rd Down Conversions: Georgia State 8-of-20 – Louisiana 3-of-14
👋 See ya, Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/RVtnVAKZQ7
— Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) September 19, 2020