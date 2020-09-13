College Football Recaps: Big 12 Game Rankings, Week 2

The quick recaps and ranking all of the Big 12 Week 2 college football games
7
Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0
Oklahoma rolled up 31 first quarter points helped by three Spencer Rattler touchdown passes with his fourth coming in the second quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead. Missouri State only managed 135 yards of total offense.
Player of the Game: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler completed 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for a yard.
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Oklahoma 37:11 – Missouri State 22:49
6
Texas 59, UTEP 3
Sam Ehlinger bombed away for five first half touchdowns – including a 78-yarder to Joshua Moore on the games first play – on the way to a 49-3 Texas lead. UTEP managed a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter, but that was it for the fun. Casey Thompson threw two touchdown passes in the second half for the Longhorns.
Player of the Game: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger completed 25-of-33 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns, and he ran for 12 scores
Stat of the Game: Average Yards Per Pass: Texas 11.7 – UTEP 4.9
5
West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
Despite the absence of 11 suspended players, West Virginia rolled at will with 35 first half points with three touchdown passes from Jarret Doege. EKU had one decent scoring drive in the second quarter to make it 21-7, but that was it – the Mountaineers scored 35 unanswered points helped by two Alec Sinkfield touchdown runs.
Player of the Game: West Virginia RBs Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield each ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: West Virginia 624 – Eastern Kentucky 206
4
Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23
Coastal Carolina roared out to a 28-0 lead with three Grayson McCall touchdown passes and a 12-yard scoring run, but Kansas showed some life with 17 straight points to make it interesting, highlighted by a 61-yard Velton Gardner touchdown run. The Chanticleers were able to stay ahead with a fourth quarter scoring run from McCall and a late field goal.
Player of the Game: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall completed 11-of-18 passes for 133 yards and three scores, and he ran 11 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Turnovers: Kansas 3 – Coastal Carolina 0
3
Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14
Down 14-10, Louisiana scored 21 unanswered points to shock Iowa State on the road. Chris Smith returned a kickoff for a score, Eric Garror returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown, and Peter LeBlanc caught a 78-yard touchdown pass as the Ragin’ Cajuns hit the big plays, and the defense held the Cyclones to just two 2nd quarter touchdowns.
Iowa State Player of the Game: RB Breece Hall ran 20 times for 103 yards and a score.
Stat of the Game: Brock Purdy only threw for 145 yards with no touchdowns and an interception
2
Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33
Texas Tech was rolling right along with a 21-3 lead, and then Bailey Zappe and the Houston Baptist offense came roaring back. The Red Raiders were able to stay ahead helped by two Alan Bowman touchdown passes – he threw for 430 yards – and two scoring runs from SaRodorick Thompson, but Zappe threw three second half touchdown passes including a six-yarder to Jerreth Sterns for a late score to pull within 35-33, but the two-point conversion misfired and Texas Tech held on.
Player of the Game: In a losing cause, Houston Baptist QB Bailey Zappe completed 30-of-49 passes for 567 yards and four scores
Stat of the Game: The two teams combined for 1,224 yards and 23 penalties
1
Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31
Layne Hatcher hit Jonathan Adams on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds to play as Arkansas State and held on as the final Kansas State drive stalled. The Wildcats had a 21-7 lead in the first half, but couldn’t put it away. Adams came up with three touchdown grabs, the ASU offense cranked out 489 yards, and the defense stuffed the Wildcat running game for just 91 yards.
Kansas State Player of the Game: QB Skyler Thompson missed a few key throws, but he completed 17-of-29 passes for 259 yards and two scores.
Stat of the Game: Time of possession: Kansas State 34:16 – Arkansas State 25:44
