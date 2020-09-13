College Football Recaps: Big 12 Game Rankings, Week 2

Oklahoma rolled up 31 first quarter points helped by three Spencer Rattler touchdown passes with his fourth coming in the second quarter for a 41-0 halftime lead. Missouri State only managed 135 yards of total offense.

Player of the Game: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler completed 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns, and he ran for a yard.

Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Oklahoma 37:11 – Missouri State 22:49