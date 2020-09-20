College Football Recaps: ACC Game Rankings, Week 3

Clemson put together a nice scrimmage with its first shutout in four years, getting a three-touchdown pass day from Trevor Lawrence as part of a 49-point first half. The Citadel managed just 162 yards of total offense and completed just 3-of-11 passes.

Player of the Game: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence completed 8-of-9 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the first half

Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: The Citadel 34:32 – Clemson 25:28