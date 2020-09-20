College Football Recaps: ACC Game Rankings, Week 3

The quick recaps and ranking all of the ACC Week 3 college football games
Photo Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
7
Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
Clemson put together a nice scrimmage with its first shutout in four years, getting a three-touchdown pass day from Trevor Lawrence as part of a 49-point first half. The Citadel managed just 162 yards of total offense and completed just 3-of-11 passes.
me.
Player of the Game: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence completed 8-of-9 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in the first half
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: The Citadel 34:32 – Clemson 25:28
Watch and enjoy Trevor Lawrence to Frank Ladson… 👀
Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2 pic.twitter.com/yzjgAZfni5
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020
6
Notre Dame 52, USF 0
Notre Dame got three touchdown runs from Ian Book, C’Bo Flemister ran for a 26-yard score, and a rough day from the USF special teams included a blocked punt for an Irish touchdown. The Bulls were held to 231 yards of total offense, while Notre Dame was sharp with no turnovers and just two penalties.
Player of the Game: Notre Dame RB C’Bo Flemister ran 13 times for 126 yards and a score
Stat of the Game: Rushing Yards: Notre Dame 280 – USF 106
Punter, meet @Jordanbotelho_ 😤
(via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/RwbH2teETa
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 19, 2020
5
Boston College 26, Duke 6
The Jeff Hafley era got off to a hot start as Boston College allowed one early touchdown run to Mataeo Durant, and that was it with five turnovers turning the game into a rout. Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkocec threw two third quarter touchdown passes, and David Bailey started off the scoring with a one-yard TD for the Eagles.
Player of the Game: Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec completed 17-of-23 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Boston College 36:18 – Duke 23:42
Big time players makin' big time plays!
Complete game highlights now up…#ForBoston🦅
📝📷🎥📊⬇️https://t.co/39ZnM8SzIQ pic.twitter.com/KAP35RswmN
— BC Football (@BCFootball) September 19, 2020
4
Pitt 21, Syracuse 10
The Pitt pass rush showed up with seven sacks – two by Rashad Weaver – to stuff the Orange offense to just ten first half points, and the offense took care of the rest with 14 unanswered points after a 69-yard Taj Harris touchdown catch for SU. Kenny Pickett ran for a one-yard score and put the game away late in the third on a 17-yard scoring catch from Jared Wayne.
Player of the Game: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett completed 25-of-36 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with a pick, and he ran for a score
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: Pitt 342 – Syracuse 171
Relentless Pitt Pressure 🔥
7️⃣ Sacks for the Panthers Today#H2P pic.twitter.com/UFqL6J236S
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 19, 2020
3
UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
It was ugly, full of mistakes – Georgia Tech turned it over five times, and UCF twice – and was tight in the fourth quarter with a Jahmyr Gibbs 33-yard touchdown run pulling Georgia Tech to within seven. But up 28-21 and threatened, UCF closed out with 21 unanswered points helped by Dillon Gabriel’s fourth touchdown pass of the game.
Player of the Game: UCF QB Dillon Gabriel completed 27-of-41 passes for 417 yards and four scores and a pick. He also ran eight times for 30 yards.
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: UCF 660 – Georgia Tech 471
⚡️ @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 ⚡️#4the404 /// #UCFvsGT
Watch now: https://t.co/ka8em2Anr0 pic.twitter.com/n7akDlR0hZ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 19, 2020
2
Miami 47, Louisville 34
D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes as the Miami offense got up early, poured it on, and didn’t stop from there. The Louisville offense worked in the second half, but it was too late despite three Malik Cunningham touchdown passes including to to Tutu Atwell. Jose Borregales hit four field goals for the Canes including a 57-yard bomb.
Player of the Game: Miami QB D’Eriq King completed 18-of-30 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Turnovers: Louisville 3 – Miami 0
Al Blades Jr. made sure the new Turnover Chain made its debut tonight! 💎@AlBlades_Jr | @CanesFootball #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/wLuqjBzoFs
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 20, 2020
1
NC State 45, Wake Forest 42
In a wild and crazy shootout, NC State took the lead for good on a three-yard Ricky Person touchdown run with just over five minutes to play, and the Pack D held on. The two teams traded big punches throughout, with NC State seemingly getting control in the third quarter with a. 14-point lead, only to see the Demon Deacons get it back with a pick-six from Ja’Sir Taylor. Wake Forest tied it at 35 with the first of two Kenneth Walker touchdown runs, took the lead with his second short scoring dash, and NC State answered with its game-winning drive.
Player of the Game: NC State RB Ricky Person ran 14 times for 99 yards and two scores, threw a two-yard touchdown pass, and caught two passes for ten yards
Stat of the Game: First Downs: Wake Forest 32 – NC State 24
How bout that Wolfpack?!?#HTT pic.twitter.com/Pi9HJj40cQ
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 20, 2020