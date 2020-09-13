College Football Recaps: ACC Game Rankings, Week 2

The Pitt offense showed up from the start with 42 first half points on the way to the blowout that included the second half shortened by ten minutes. The defense did its part, holding Austin Peay to three net rushing yards. Vincent Davis ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers and Kenny Pickett ran for a score and hit DJ Turner for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Player of the Game: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett completed 14-of-20 passes for 277 yards and a core, and he ran twice for 23 yards and a touchdown

