College Football Recaps: ACC Game Rankings, Week 2

The quick recaps and ranking all of the ACC Week 2 college football games
7
Pitt 55, Austin Peay 0
The Pitt offense showed up from the start with 42 first half points on the way to the blowout that included the second half shortened by ten minutes. The defense did its part, holding Austin Peay to three net rushing yards. Vincent Davis ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers and Kenny Pickett ran for a score and hit DJ Turner for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Player of the Game: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett completed 14-of-20 passes for 277 yards and a core, and he ran twice for 23 yards and a touchdown
Game Highlights 🎥
Pitt 55, Austin Peay 0
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 12, 2020
6
Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
Clemson barely had to breathe hard with a. 27-0 first half lead with two Trevor Lawrence touchdown runs and a 12-yard scoring pass to JC Chalk. Wake Forest broke up the scoring with a Nick Sciba field goal – but he missed two other tries – and Clemson came back and put it well out of reach with ten straight points.
Player of the Game: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and a score, and ran for two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: Clemson 561 – Wake Forest 330
WATCH: First career TD reception for senior JC Chalk! Beautiful throw, beautiful catch.
Watch the second half LIVE here: https://t.co/39rm1LzZeJ pic.twitter.com/ZNMXSBtXLr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020
5
North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
In a sluggish game with a whole slew of missed opportunities, Syracuse settled for two Andre Szmyt field goals to stay in the game deep into the third quarter. Up 7-6, North Carolina took over with 24 unanswered points with three Javonte Williams touchdown runs along with a Grayson Atkins field goal as the Orange offense fizzled.
Player of the Game: North Carolina RB Javonte Williams ran 14 times for 57 yards and three touchdowns, and he caught a pass for 22 yards
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: North Carolina 463 – Syracuse 202
Highlights from @TarHeelFootball's 31-6 win over Syracuse
— UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) September 12, 2020
4
Miami 31, UAB 14
Miami’s running game got rolling with a 66-yard Cam’Ron Harris touchdown dash in the first quarter, and it wasn’t stopped the rest of the way with the 337 yards the program’s biggest rushing day against an FBS team since 2014.
UAB had its chances to get back in it after a 7-0 lead, but after pulling within three in the second half, the Canes took over with two long touchdown drives to put it away. In his debut, new Miami QB D’Eriq King threw for 144 yards and a score and ran for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Player of the Game: Miami RB Cam’Ron Harris ran 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns
Stat of the Game: Penalties: UAB 11 for 74 yards – Miami 3 for 30 yards
3
Louisville 35, WKU 21
WKU took an early lead off a Louisville mistakes – Gaej Walker ran for a one-yard score – and then Micale Cunningham took over. The Cardinal quarterback threw three touchdown passes including a 70-yarder to Dez Fitzpatrick on the way to a 35-14 lead. The Hilltoppers kept pressing, but were never able to get closer than two touchdowns after midway through the first half.
Player of the Game: Louisville QB Micale Cunningham completed 19-of-34 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns with a pick, and ran for 24 yards and a touchdown
Stat of the Game: Third Down Conversions: Louisville 9-of-16 – WKU 4-of-12
Highlights from the season opening win on Satterday night.
— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) September 13, 2020
2
Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
It was hardly a thing of beauty, but Notre Dame was finally able to pull away in the fourth quarter on an Ian Book touchdown pass to Avery Davis and Jonathan Doerer’s second field goal of the day. Duke only managed two first half field goals before new starting QB Chase Brice ran in a two-yard touchdown run in the third, but the Irish took over the rest of the way.
Player of the Game: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams ran 19 times for 112 yards and two scores, and led the team with 75 receiving yards on two catches.
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Notre Dame 34:03 – Duke 25:57
Avery Davis says I'LL TAKE THAT!
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 12, 2020
1
Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13
In a strange game with weather delays, 18 penalties, five turnovers, several blocked kicks by Florida State, and an offensive power outage, Georgia Tech overcame a 10-0 deficit with 16 second half points – including a 32-yard Jude Kelley field goal off a turnover – for the win. The Seminole offense managed two Parker Grothous field goals and a Keyshawn Helton touchdown catch, but stalled in the fourth quarter with the final drive going nowhere. Yellow Jacket freshman QB Jeff Sims hit Malachi Carter for a touchdown pass, and Jordan Mason ran for a 19-yard score.
Player of the Game: Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims completed 23-of-34 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown with two picks, and ran for a team-high 64 yards
Stat of the Game: Total Yards: Georgia Tech 438 – Florida State 288
8️⃣ plays
7️⃣2️⃣ yards@King15Carter TOUCHDOWN#4the404 /// #GTvsFSU pic.twitter.com/nGcyFwR1Bn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2020