College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Sun Belt Spring Version 2022

Sun Belt college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

The Sun Belt just got a whole lot bigger, cooler, and more interesting with a shocking expansion that should take the conference up another level.

FCS powerhouse James Madison gets to join in right away, and Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss were able to leave Conference USA and get in for the 2022 football season.

Here’s the problem – several Sun Belt programs that made strides last year are going to have tougher schedules to deal with. Several teams should be better, but might not have the results to show it.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

