College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Pac-12 Spring Version 2022

Pac-12 college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

It’s almost like the Pac-12 took a year off to get ready for what’s coming.

Washington certainly took a break, Stanford went to sleep after a decent start, and USC all but put out the Not Interested sign after the season was blown up with the early firing of Clay Helton.

Arizona is improving – last year was likely a step back to take a big leap forward, even if it’s still going to take another season or so.

UCLA showed glimpses of getting stronger, Oregon State and Washington State had some fun, and Utah got to the top of the Pac-12 mountain.

This year, though, the conference looks like it’s going to improve all the way around before all the things are in place to blast off in 2023.

Lincoln Riley at USC, Oregon settling in with Dan Lanning, Washington about to crank up the O with Kalen DeBoer – the Pac-12 is going to be fun.

Where to the 12 teams appear to be this spring? How good are they?

The Pac-12 spring rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

