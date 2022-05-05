College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: MAC Spring Version 2022

MAC college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

It’s the MAC. It’s the conference where worst-to-first is the norm, with 2020 winless Northern Illinois winning the MAC championship in 2021, everyone can beat anyone else, and Toledo will end up somewhere in the middle of it all.

It’s about as settled as the league has been in a long time with the strength still in the West, Buffalo about to be better in the East, and with Akron and Bowling Green still questionable.

Again, though, it’s the MAC. The Zips or Falcons could end up in Detroit in January playing for the title.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

