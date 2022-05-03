College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Conference USA Spring Version 2022

Conference USA college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

It’s a new world for Conference USA with the loss of Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss over to the Sun Belt. There are still plenty of good teams still around, but the league is hanging on through the expansion process.

Can 2021’s star teams keep it all going? UTSA and WKU won’t be quite as good, UAB should be strong, and UTEP might just keep on stunning.

If Florida Atlantic can rise up after a down season, and if North Texas and Middle Tennessee can be bowl-worthy again, it should be a fun run.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

