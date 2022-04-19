College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Big Ten Spring Version 2022

Big Ten college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

So where’s the curveball going to come from this year in the Big Ten?

Last year it was Michigan getting over the hump – at least, it did after losing to a surprising Michigan State team – the year before it was Indiana rising up and Northwestern getting to the Big Ten Championship for the second time in three years, and this year it’s …

Nebraska? Maybe. Maryland? To a point, potentially, or …

Maybe it’s back to Ohio State and 13 other teams.

There’s a whole lot of fun to be had with all 14 teams looking either improved or good enough to make a reasonable push for a strong season. Of course, that’s not how this all works, but it’s Spring. It’s a time for hope.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

