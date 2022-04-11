College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: Big 12 Spring Version 2022

Big 12 college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

Good luck trying to figure out the Big 12 pecking order.

Kansas is still likely going to be near the bottom, but it’s better.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are likely going to be near the top, but there are concerns.

With coaching changes, big transfer portal moves, two schools starting to pack things up for the SEC – or, at least, wanting to – and underperforming teams from 2021 – Texas, TCU, Iowa State – all potentially good enough to crank up far better seasons, this is going to be fun.

Before diving into the nuts and bolts of each team with our team-by-team Preview 2022, here’s the spring version quick look, prediction, and ranking of each Big 12 team.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

