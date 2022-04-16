College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: American Athletic Conference Spring Version 2022

AAC college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

As we get into the specifics and all the research coming out of spring football, here’s a first-look spring version of the rankings and thoughts about every American Athletic Conference team.

Cincinnati, UCF, Houston. All three are good enough to be considered the top team in the league coming into 2022, but there’s improvement among several other teams who’ll put up a fight.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

