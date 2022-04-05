College Football Rankings, Season Predictions: ACC Spring Version 2022

ACC college football rankings and predictions with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis – the 2022 spring version.

It’s going to be one of the craziest offseasons yet with the transfer portal, a whole lot of big transitions, and several key teams needing to do a whole lot of work.

Before diving into the nuts and bolts of each team with our team-by-team Preview 2022, here’s the spring version quick look, prediction, and ranking of each ACC team.

Don’t get into any sort of a twist with these ACC rankings – you could take about ten of the teams, mix them up in any order, and you’ll probably be right.

Seriously, if you want to swap 11 and 12 on this with, say, 4 and 5, go for it – that’s how even this league should be. If you thought last year was weird in the conference, just wait.

The rankings are based on how good the teams should be and not the final projected records. Keeping in mind that this all could/might/will change when we make the final calls in August …

