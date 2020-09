College Football Rankings: CFN 1-76 After Week 1

The CFN 2020 college football rankings from No. 1 to No. 76 after Week 1.

All done based on how good the teams appear to be right now in terms of talent and depth … for now.

Don’t get too fired up or ticked off – we’re more than happy to move teams way up or down as needed as soon as the games get really rolling next week. As always, it’s all about the results after the games are played.

Photo Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports