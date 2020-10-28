College Football News Updates: Wisconsin vs Nebraska Cancelled, LSU QB Situation

College Football News Updates: Wisconsin vs Nebraska Cancelled, LSU QB Situation

By October 28, 2020 11:29 am

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Wednesday, October 28th.
Photo Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska cancelled

Due to an outbreak of COVID on the Wisconsin football team, the program has paused all football activities for the next seven days, meaning the game against Nebraska this week is cancelled. New star QB Graham Mertz tested positive twice this week and will be out for 21 days. The next date for Nebraska is at Northwestern, and Wisconsin’s next schedule games is against Purdue.

Myles Brennan expected to be out vs. Auburn

LSU QB Myles Brennan missed last week’s game against South Carolina with a torn abdomen muscle, and he’s expected to be out this week against Auburn. Freshman TJ Finley stepped in and hit 17-of-21 passes for 265 with two touchdowns and a pick and a rushing score.

