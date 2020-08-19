College Football News Updates Wednesday: Guice, BYU vs Army, Top WR Opts Out

BYU and Army West Point have announced a home-and-home series, with the first game being played on Sept. 19, 2020 on Blaik Field at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm ET (1:30pm MT) and will be broadcast nationally on the CBS Television Network. pic.twitter.com/nED7sAffXT

— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 19, 2020