College Football News Updates Wednesday: Guice, BYU vs Army, Top WR Opts Out

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Wednesday, August 19.
Photo Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
USC DT Jay Tufele opts out for the NFL
USC isn’t playing this fall, so it’s no surprise that star DT Jay Tufele has decided to opt out and get ready for the NFL Draft. He could’ve transferred and been an instant starter on any defense, but the 6-3, 305-pound first round prospect will start getting ready for the next level now. He closed out his career with 64 tackles with 6.5 sacks and ten tackles for loss.
BYU and Army schedule home-and-home
BYU and Army are still trying to put together their respective schedules, and now they’re officially deciding to help each other out. BYU will travel to Army on Sept. 19 to play this season, and Army will go to Provo in November of 2032.
Wake Forest WR Sage Surratt opts out
Wake Forest star WR Sage Surratt is opting out to get ready for the NFL. He missed time last year but still exploded for 1,001 yards and 11 scores on 66 catches, finishing his Demon Deacon career with 107 catches for 1,582 yards and 15 scores.
Former LSU RB Derrius Guice accused of rape
According to USA Today, two former LSU students accused former RB Derrius Guice of rape back in 2016. Guice ran for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Tigers before leaving for the NFL, where he was injured in his short career at Washington before being released following domestic violence charges.