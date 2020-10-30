College Football News Updates: Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19

News

By October 29, 2020 9:15 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, October 30th. Photo Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19

Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s in isolation and will miss the Boston College game this week. There’s still a question about how he’ll be for the Notre Dame game to follow. Star freshman QB prospect DJ Uiagalelei will get the start vs. BC.

ACC Championship Game Date Announced

The ACC had the option of playing its championship game on December 12th or the 19th, but it’s leaving open the 12th just in case it’s needed. The championship will be on the 19th …

