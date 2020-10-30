College Football News Updates: Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, October 30th. Photo Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19
Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s in isolation and will miss the Boston College game this week. There’s still a question about how he’ll be for the Notre Dame game to follow. Star freshman QB prospect DJ Uiagalelei will get the start vs. BC.
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 30, 2020
ACC Championship Game Date Announced
The ACC had the option of playing its championship game on December 12th or the 19th, but it’s leaving open the 12th just in case it’s needed. The championship will be on the 19th …
The #ACCFCG date is set!
🗓 Saturday, Dec. 19
🏟 Bank of America Stadium
📍 Charlotte, NChttps://t.co/jtb1zYEYo5
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 29, 2020