College Football News Updates Thursday: UNC vs Charlotte Cancelled, Memphis On Pause

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Thursday, September 17th. Photo Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina vs Charlotte cancelled
The Charlotte vs. North Carolina game for this weekend is cancelled after several 49er offensive linemen went into quarantine – contact tracing protocols all but wiped out the line. North Carolina is off next week with the next game at Boston College on October 3rd. At the moment, Charlotte is scheduled to host Georgia Southern next week.
A message from @CoachMackBrown on Charlotte having to cancel this weekend’s game. pic.twitter.com/WKMfmjfOKZ
— Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) September 17, 2020
Memphis football on pause with 46 active virus cases
The Memphis game with Houston this weekend was already postponed – the two were supposed to play on Thursday night – and now the Tiger football program has paused all football activities with a COVID-19 problem throughout the athletic department.
Memphis says it has 46 active COVID-19 cases throughout its athletic department. The school has paused football activities but hopes to resume Saturday.https://t.co/uFzIELbhzT
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 17, 2020
Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey opts out, expected to transfer
According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey will opt-out on the 2020 season and look to transfer out of the program. He was expected to be neck-and-neck for the starting job with Joe Milton, but now the attack should be led by the big-armed Milton, or Cade McNamara.
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey to opt out of season. Story from @chengelis https://t.co/aHyReFSkmi pic.twitter.com/xkbBBHeQZd
— Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) September 16, 2020