College Football News Updates Thursday: UNC vs Charlotte Cancelled, Memphis On Pause

According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey will opt-out on the 2020 season and look to transfer out of the program. He was expected to be neck-and-neck for the starting job with Joe Milton, but now the attack should be led by the big-armed Milton, or Cade McNamara.

