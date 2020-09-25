College Football News Updates: Pac-12 Returning, Rondale Moore Opts In, Bowl Eligibility Requirements

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings. The Pac-12 is returning, so is Rondale Moore, and the bowl eligibility requirements.
Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rondale Moore opts back in
Purdue star WR Rondale Moore opted out on the 2020 season after it looked like the Big Ten wasn’t going to play. Now he wants back in. He was hurt last year after catching 29 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns in four games, but made 114 grabs for 1,258 yards and 12 scores as a freshman. The blazer is likely a top 15 overall draft pick.
Back 4 Moore‼️ #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/BNJCKVy7XV
— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 24, 2020
Pac-12 football returning
The Pac-12 announced it’s going to have a 2020 football season. There won’t be fans allowed, but the advancement of the rapid result testing has made it possible. It’ll be a seven-game, Pac-12 only season starting November 6th with the championship on December 18th.
OFFICIAL: Pac-12 announces resumption of football, basketball & winter sports seasons. Full information below.
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 24, 2020
NCAA considers changing requirements for bowl eligibility
Everyone gets to go bowling, Normally, a team needs to have a .500 record or better against FBS teams, but this year – and this season only – the recommendation from the Division I Football Oversight Committee will be to allow anyone to go bowling regardless of record.
The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended waiving the requirements for bowl eligibility for the 2020-21 bowl season Thursday: https://t.co/CrlbzcFA1U pic.twitter.com/r4QODvxU3u
— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 24, 2020