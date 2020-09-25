College Football News Updates: Pac-12 Returning, Rondale Moore Opts In, Bowl Eligibility Requirements

Everyone gets to go bowling, Normally, a team needs to have a .500 record or better against FBS teams, but this year – and this season only – the recommendation from the Division I Football Oversight Committee will be to allow anyone to go bowling regardless of record.

