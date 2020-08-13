College Football News Updates: Nebraska, Jeff Brohm, Florida State

After a few days of screaming, yelling, and trying to figure out how to play college football in the fall of 2020 – and after Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren mentioned that Nebraska can’t go on its own if it wants to still be a part of the conference – Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement.

A statement from me and Chancellor @RonnieDGreen on the Big Ten: pic.twitter.com/6G1BdxALT4 — Ted Carter (@UofNE_President) August 13, 2020