College Football News Updates: Nebraska, Jeff Brohm, Florida State

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Thursday, August 13
Photo Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
3 Florida State players allege neglect over COVID-19 concerns
From Wayne McGahee from the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State’s Warren Thompson, Tamorrion Terry, and DJ Matthews have all posted on social media concerns over the handling of COVID-19-related issues.
From head coach Mike Norvell …
Nebraska still likes the Big Ten
After a few days of screaming, yelling, and trying to figure out how to play college football in the fall of 2020 – and after Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren mentioned that Nebraska can’t go on its own if it wants to still be a part of the conference – Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green released a statement.
Congress looking to create a players "bill of rights"
Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) created the start of plan for a college athlete “bill of rights” that would involve revenue sharing and more player control over health care.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm creates spring football idea
The college coaches are being proactive here, and it’s starting in earnest with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. He sent out a proposal on how to make a spring football season work.