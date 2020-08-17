College Football News Updates Monday: Kennedy Brooks, Justin Fields, JT Daniels

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Monday, August 17
Top Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks opting out
According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Oklahoma junior RB Kennedy Brooks has decided to opt out this season. He ran for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns last year after leading the team with 1,056 yards and 12 scores as a freshman.
The Sooner backfield has become thin, with Trey Sermon having left for Ohio State and Rhamondre Stevenson suspended for the first part of the season. It’ll likely be a combination of junior TJ Pledger and redshirt freshman Marcus Major until Stevenson is able to go.
Georgia QB JT Daniels not yet cleared to play
Despite rumors to the contrary late last week, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said that QB JT Daniels – a transfer from USC – hasn’t been cleared to give it a full go yet to practice. Daniels suffered a torn ACL at USC early last year and will still need a bit. However, Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman is expected to be all good after getting past a foot injury.
Justin Fields leads petition for the Big Ten to play
While the Big Ten isn’t likely to make any sort of change, Ohio State QB Justin Fields and a few hundred thousand of his closest friends – 200,000 as this is written – signed a petition to let the players decided whether or not there will be a Big Ten fall college football season.
SEC full football schedule coming Monday evening
The SEC announced the teams everyone will play, but it hasn’t put the whole puzzle yet – at least, it hasn’t released it yet. Monday night at 7 pm ET, the whole slate will come out.
