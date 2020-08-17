College Football News Updates Monday: Kennedy Brooks, Justin Fields, JT Daniels

According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, Oklahoma junior RB Kennedy Brooks has decided to opt out this season. He ran for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns last year after leading the team with 1,056 yards and 12 scores as a freshman.

The Sooner backfield has become thin, with Trey Sermon having left for Ohio State and Rhamondre Stevenson suspended for the first part of the season. It’ll likely be a combination of junior TJ Pledger and redshirt freshman Marcus Major until Stevenson is able to go.