College Football News Updates: Missouri vs Vanderbilt Postponed, Key Injury News

News

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Monday, October 12th
Photo Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt vs Missouri is postponed

Vanderbilt had an outbreak of COVID-19 and isn’t certain it can field a team of 53 players. At the moment, the Commodores and Missouri is expecting to play December 12th.

Key SMU stars are out for the year

SMU leading receiver Reggie Roberson caught 22 passes for 474 yards and five scores – averaging 22 yards per catch, but is out for the season with a knee injury. RB TJ McDaniel ran for 297 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first four games, but he’s gone for the year with an ankle injury.

Syracuse star safety and quarterback are out for the year

Syracuse lost its All-America safety Andre Cisco for the season, and also lost QB Tommy DeVito for the year with a lower leg injury.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson is out for the season

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson is out for the season with an arm injury. He was hurt against Texas Tech, was questionable against TCU, and now is out for the year. Freshman Will Howard will take over the duties full-time after leading the way to a win over TCU.

