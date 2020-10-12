College Football News Updates: Missouri vs Vanderbilt Postponed, Key Injury News

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Monday, October 12th
Vanderbilt vs Missouri is postponed
Vanderbilt had an outbreak of COVID-19 and isn’t certain it can field a team of 53 players. At the moment, the Commodores and Missouri is expecting to play December 12th.
NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Key SMU stars are out for the year
SMU leading receiver Reggie Roberson caught 22 passes for 474 yards and five scores – averaging 22 yards per catch, but is out for the season with a knee injury. RB TJ McDaniel ran for 297 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first four games, but he’s gone for the year with an ankle injury.
NEWS: Sonny Dykes confirms that WR Reggie Roberson Jr. and RB TJ McDaniel are out for the season. Both are having surgery in the near future. Both are starters and huge pieces for this team.
Syracuse star safety and quarterback are out for the year
Syracuse lost its All-America safety Andre Cisco for the season, and also lost QB Tommy DeVito for the year with a lower leg injury.
Dino Babers confirms preseason All-American safety Andre Cisco is out for the season.
Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson is out for the season
Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson is out for the season with an arm injury. He was hurt against Texas Tech, was questionable against TCU, and now is out for the year. Freshman Will Howard will take over the duties full-time after leading the way to a win over TCU.
Chris Klieman confirms K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson "is done for the year."
He underwent surgery to fix an upper body injury last week.
Will Howard will be the quarterback moving forward.
