College Football News Updates Friday: Postponed Games, Key Eligibility, Star WR Returning?

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, September 18th. Photo Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor vs Houston postponed
The Baylor vs Houston game set to be played Saturday had to be postponed. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the COVID issue came from Baylor, with Joseph Duarte from The Houston Chronicle reportedly falling below the Big 12 minimum threshold. Houston’s next chance to start its season is against North Texas next week, and Baylor expected to start the Big 12 season against Kansas.
Baylor-Houston Match-Up Postponed
Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman wants to play
Minnesota star WR Rashod Bateman opted out on the season when it appeared the Big Ten season wasn’t going to happen, but with the campaign back on, now the projected first round draft pick wants to come back and play. He has to get clearance after leaving, and now he has to work with the NCAA to come back.
Statement from @Coach_Fleck on @R_bateman2.
Tennessee OG Cade Mays now eligible
After a long battle and crazy fight with the NCAA, former Georgia superstar recruit Cade Mays is finally eligible to play for Tennessee this season after transferring over. With him in the mix – along with All-America talent Trey Smith – the Vol O line will be a major strength.
JUST IN: @CoachJPruitt tells the media that @Cade_mays has been APPROVED for play by the @NCAA. Still need official oppose all from @GregSankey and the SEC!
Florida Atlantic vs Georgia Southern postponed
Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern had to postpone their Saturday game. The positive tests came from the FAU side, and now the game is in jeopardy. They’d have to wait until mid-December, but the game is almost certainly off if one of the two is in its respective conference championship game.
Schedule update:
Saturday's game at Georgia Southern has been postponed.
