Missouri Can't Go, Music City Bowl Canceled: College Football News

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Sunday, December 27th
Photo Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri can't go in the Music City Bowl
Missouri is unable to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Iowa after an outbreak of positive COVID tests.
NEWS | COVID-19 Knocks #Mizzou Football Out of TransPerfect Music City Bowl https://t.co/3u8ZrYGgOg
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 27, 2020
And now, the Music City Bowl is canceled …
Full Statement: https://t.co/ZsJDjffhEI pic.twitter.com/pdukSRCug7
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 27, 2020
Michigan State QB transfers to Northern Illinois
QB Rocky Lombardi will transfer from Michigan State to Northern Illinois. The 6-4, 225-pounder leaves after completing 48% of his passes over his 17 games for 1,902 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 picks.
There are so many people I would like to thank for their help and support throughout my recruiting process. But without further delay, I would like to announce my commitment to NIU! #TheHardWay pic.twitter.com/b5j7bQ2o7x
— Rocky Lombardi (@rocky_lombardi) December 27, 2020
D'Eriq King to return to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes will get their star quarterback back. D’Eriq King won’t turn pro and will return to Miami for his final year – his sixth in college football thanks to the rule that players are allowed to use an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus. The Canes are playing Oklahoma State on Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl. So far, King has completed 64% of his passes for 2,570 yards and 22 touchdowns with five picks, and he ran for 520 yards and four scores.
Decision made. pic.twitter.com/dkBf1PAA6Z
— King (@DeriqKing_) December 26, 2020