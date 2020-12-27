Missouri Can't Go, Music City Bowl Canceled: College Football News

Missouri Can't Go, Music City Bowl Canceled: College Football News

News

Missouri Can't Go, Music City Bowl Canceled: College Football News

By December 27, 2020 3:21 pm

By |

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Sunday, December 27th
Photo Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri can't go in the Music City Bowl

Missouri is unable to play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Iowa after an outbreak of positive COVID tests.

And now, the Music City Bowl is canceled …

Michigan State QB transfers to Northern Illinois

QB Rocky Lombardi will transfer from Michigan State to Northern Illinois. The 6-4, 225-pounder leaves after completing 48% of his passes over his 17 games for 1,902 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 picks.

 

D'Eriq King to return to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes will get their star quarterback back. D’Eriq King won’t turn pro and will return to Miami for his final year – his sixth in college football thanks to the rule that players are allowed to use an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus. The Canes are playing Oklahoma State on Tuesday in the Cheez-It Bowl. So far, King has completed 64% of his passes for 2,570 yards and 22 touchdowns with five picks, and he ran for 520 yards and four scores.

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Features, News, What's Going On

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home