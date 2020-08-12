College Football News Latest Updates: Spring Big Ten, Big 12, Nebraska

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Wednesday, August 12

Photo Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Day thinks Big Ten can play in January

Can the Big Ten really have a spring season? It’s why the wording matters – the push is for the idea of postponing the 2020 season, and not canceling it. The idea is to move the fall season to start just over four months later, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day thinks that can happen.

The Big 12 will continue on with fall sports

After appearing to waver and argue after the Big Ten and Pac-12 chose to postpone their respective seasons, the Big 12 came out on Wednesday with a definitive statement from commissioner Bob Bowlsby. The conference intends to go on with fall sports and a football season.

Can Nebraska play college football outside of the Big Ten?

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports asked the question to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Can Nebraska play this year outside of the Big Ten?

“No,” he said, firmly. “Not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Conference USA meeting on Wednesday

From all indications, Conference USA is still leaning towards keeping the idea of a season alive, but it’s almost certainly going to do what the ACC, Big 12 and SEC decide on. Old Dominion announced earlier in the week that it won’t play this year.

