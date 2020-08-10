College Football News: Latest Updates on Big Ten and SEC

The Dan Patrick Show appeared to nail it by breaking that the Big Ten was going to cancel its season – it’s not official, but he had it – and it also made news when it said the SEC might be trying to recruit other schools to be a part of a 2020 campaign.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020