College Football News: Latest Injuries, Texas Changes QB, September 14

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Tuesday, September 14th
Photo Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Clay Helton Fired By USC
USC fired Clay Helton at USC after a 46-24 record in parts of eight seasons.
– 5 Possible USC Coaching Candidates Who Should Get A Phone Call
“The tone has been set for a football coaching search unlike any the school has conducted in 20 years.
They need to go big, go powerful, go national, go gravitas.
Go greatness.” writes @BillPlaschke on USC's search for a new head football coach. https://t.co/nhlNyL5krO
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 14, 2021
Texas A&M QB Haynes King Out
Texas A&M starting QB Haynes King suffered a broken ankle and is expected to be out for several weeks.
On Monday, Jimbo Fisher confirmed that quarterback Haynes King suffered a broken right ankle vs. Colorado underwent surgery that went well: https://t.co/igEQ6MTSab
— TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 13, 2021
Boston College QB Possibly Out For The Year
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
Graduate place-kicker Aaron Boumerhi will miss the season with a hip injury and junior quarterback Phil Jurkovec could potentially miss the remainder of the year with a hand injury.https://t.co/nTEhmNtm43 pic.twitter.com/E8yqHQXTFB
— BC Football (@BCFootball) September 13, 2021
Virginia Tech TE Lost For The Year
Star Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is out for the season with a knee injury. He caught 26 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.
Virginia Tech loses James Mitchell for the season to a knee injury.
"James is a unique person, there’s no replacing him. It will have to be a group effort certainly."
Plus WVU week, tackling improvement and more #Hokies takeaways from Monday.https://t.co/PtHrIaVmAf pic.twitter.com/IheK7J4aAj
— Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) September 13, 2021
Texas To Switch Up Quarterbacks
Hudson Card is still expected to see time against Rice, but Casey Thompson has been announced as the starter for Saturday’s game.
Casey Thompson is https://t.co/sWlcfLFBHK.done 😤 pic.twitter.com/CL0hsDDfdM
— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 12, 2021
Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson Suffered Knee Injury
Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson’s 2020 season was derailed by a knee injury, and he suffer another injury on Saturday. However, he’s expected to be back.
Skylar Thompson update: Sources say the senior quarterback is expected to play again this season after yesterday’s scary knee injury
— Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 13, 2021
NC State Loses Two Star Defenders
Two key parts are lost for the year off of NC State’s defense. LB Payton Wilson led the team with 108 tackles last season, and S Cyrus Fagan made nine tackles in his first two games this year.
Tough news for our team. LB Payton Wilson and SAF Cyrus Fagan will both undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/jRZj4K3sm0
— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 13, 2021
Oregon To Be Without Star LB
Oregon LB Justin Flowe was a superstar recruit who showed why with a team-high 14 tackles in the opener against Fresno State, but he’ll be out for several weeks with a foot injury.
Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe, who made an immediate impact for the Ducks in his first game this season, is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.https://t.co/D0oKbIq6pa
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 14, 2021