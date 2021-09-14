College Football News: Latest Injuries, Texas Changes QB, September 14

News

By September 14, 2021 2:24 am

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Tuesday, September 14th
Photo Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Clay Helton Fired By USC

USC fired Clay Helton at USC after a 46-24 record in parts of eight seasons.
5 Possible USC Coaching Candidates Who Should Get A Phone Call

Texas A&M QB Haynes King Out

Texas A&M starting QB Haynes King suffered a broken ankle and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Boston College QB Possibly Out For The Year

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right hand.

Virginia Tech TE Lost For The Year

Star Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is out for the season with a knee injury. He caught 26 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Texas To Switch Up Quarterbacks

Hudson Card is still expected to see time against Rice, but Casey Thompson has been announced as the starter for Saturday’s game.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson Suffered Knee Injury

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson’s 2020 season was derailed by a knee injury, and he suffer another injury on Saturday. However, he’s expected to be back.

NC State Loses Two Star Defenders

Two key parts are lost for the year off of NC State’s defense. LB Payton Wilson led the team with 108 tackles last season, and S Cyrus Fagan made nine tackles in his first two games this year.

Oregon To Be Without Star LB

Oregon LB Justin Flowe was a superstar recruit who showed why with a team-high 14 tackles in the opener against Fresno State, but he’ll be out for several weeks with a foot injury.

