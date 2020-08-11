College Football News: Big Ten, UMass, Cancellations, Latest Updates

College Football News: Big Ten, UMass, Cancellations, Latest Updates

News

College Football News: Big Ten, UMass, Cancellations, Latest Updates

By 6 hours ago

By |

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Tuesday, August 11

Photo Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

ACC medical advisor says it's okay to play

At this point, it’s all about the medical advice feeding the various conferences. The ACC’s top advisor – Dr. Cameron Wolfe – came out and said he thinks it’s possibly safe to give it a go.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the season

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey commented that the medical advisors have given the go-ahead to play. As Tony Barnhart put it, it doesn’t mean the season is 100% ready to go, but it is a big step.

UMass cancels 2020 college football season

UMass is the second independent program – along with UConn – to cancel the 2020 college football season due to concerns about the coronavirus. Unlike UConn and others, “The continuing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic posed too great of a risk,” said AD Ryan Bamford. The hope is to play in spring of 2021.

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Features, Independents, MAC, Massachusetts, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, SEC, Sun Belt

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home