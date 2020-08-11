College Football News: Big Ten, UMass, Cancellations, Latest Updates

The latest news, notes, and happenings across the college football world for Tuesday, August 11
Photo Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
ACC medical advisor says it's okay to play
At this point, it’s all about the medical advice feeding the various conferences. The ACC’s top advisor – Dr. Cameron Wolfe – came out and said he thinks it’s possibly safe to give it a go.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the season
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey commented that the medical advisors have given the go-ahead to play. As Tony Barnhart put it, it doesn’t mean the season is 100% ready to go, but it is a big step.
UMass cancels 2020 college football season
UMass is the second independent program – along with UConn – to cancel the 2020 college football season due to concerns about the coronavirus. Unlike UConn and others, “The continuing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic posed too great of a risk,” said AD Ryan Bamford. The hope is to play in spring of 2021.