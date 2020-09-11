College Football Recaps: Miami Runs Over UAB

Miami’s running game got rolling with a 66-yard Cam’Ron Harris touchdown dash in the first quarter, and it wasn’t stopped the rest of the way with the 337 yards the program’s biggest rushing day against an FBS team since 2014.

UAB had its chances to get back in it after a 7-0 lead, but after pulling within three in the second half, the Canes took over with two long touchdown drives to put it away. In his debut, new Miami QB D’Eriq King threw for 144 yards and a score and ran for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Player of the Game: Miami RB Cam’Ron Harris ran 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns

Stat of the Game: Penalties: UAB 11 for 74 yards – Miami 3 for 30 yards