College Football Conference Championship Odds: 10 Best Value Bets

It’s easy to pick Alabama in the SEC, or Clemson in the ACC, or the favorites in the other conferences, but where’s the fun and where’s the value in that?
It’s all fluid, but you can invest – or bet, to the layperson – on who’s going to win the college football championship games. In this craziest of all college football seasons, if you were ever thinking of going with a hunch, this would be it.
What are the 10 best college football conference championship value bets on the board – if you choose to go with someone other than the obvious?
– Bet on football at BetMGM
10. Virginia Tech (ACC)
Odds to win ACC Championship: +4000
Favorite to win ACC Championship: Clemson -375
Why Virginia Tech might win: It came within a close call loss to Virginia of playing in last year’s ACC Championship. It gets Virginia at home, doesn’t play Notre Dame, and if Clemson loses to the Irish in South Bend, there might be a chance to knock out the perennial ACC champ when it comes to Blacksburg for the regular season finale. The +4000 isn’t that crazy a call for a team this good.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
9. Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
Odds to win Conference USA Championship: +600
Favorite to win Conference USA Championship: UAB +200
Why Florida Atlantic might win: Do you really think there will be that much of a drop off from the Lane Kiffin era to what Willie Taggart can do? The defending Conference USA champion lost star QB Chris Robison, but a whole lot of pieces are there to win it all again in what now looks like a very, very weakened conference.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
8. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Odds to win Big 12 Championship: +700
Favorite to win Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma, +125
Why Oklahoma State might win: The offense is explosive enough to beat anyone and everyone in the conference, and the defense is just good enough to hold serve. At +700, it’s not a bad value flier idea for a team that gets Texas at home and should be able to hold punch-for-punch with OU.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
7. Marshall (Conference USA)
Odds to win Conference USA Championship: +500
Favorite to win Conference USA Championship: UAB +200
Why Marshall might win: Is the 59-0 whacking of Eastern Carolina a sign of things to come? The Herd get Florida Atlantic at home, don’t have to face UAB, and the rest of the slate looks relatively manageable for a team with such a strong offense.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
6. Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference)
Odds to win American Athletic Conference Championship: +400
Favorite to win American Athletic Conference Championship: UCF -110
Why Cincinnati might win: As good as UCF might be, it had several players opt out, and the other main games – Memphis and Houston – are in Nippert Stadium. The team that played for the AAC title last year is strong enough to pull it off this season.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
5. Oklahoma (Big 12)
Odds to win Big 12 Championship: +125
Favorite to win Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma +125
Why Oklahoma might win: Compared to the favorites to win the five other conferences still playing in 2020, Oklahoma at +125 isn’t bad. For a program that’s won five in a row, why would you assume now would be the time to finally take a giant step back? It’s still the best team in the league, and you’re getting decent odds.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
4. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)
Odds to win Sun Belt Championship: +800
Favorite to win Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State -110
Why Arkansas State might win: So here’s the problem – Arkansas State has to go to Appalachian State, and it can win the East without winning in Boone. However, win that game, and even if there’s a loss at Louisiana, the Red Wolves should be playing for the Sun Belt title. At +800, it’s not a bad call for team with such a fantastic attack.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
3. Florida (SEC)
Odds to win SEC Championship: +600
Favorite to win SEC Championship: Alabama EVEN
Why Florida might win: How much do you believe in the Georgia quarterback situation without Jamie Newman? It’s still terrific, and the Bulldogs are still one of the three most talented teams in the country, but if the Gators can finally pull off a win against the two in Jacksonville, they should at least get to the SEC title game. At +600, they’re a phenomenal value idea, but not as good as …
– Bet on football at BetMGM
2. LSU (SEC)
Odds to win SEC Championship: +2000
Favorite to win SEC Championship: Alabama EVEN
Why LSU might win: Yeah, arguably the greatest team in college football history lost just about everyone of note, and yeah, some of the key guys who were still around are opting out, but what if this team really does have the talent and machinery to pull it off again? It gets Alabama at home, but it has to go to Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M. At +2000, though, it might be tough not to be a wee bit interested.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
1. Louisiana (Sun Belt)
Odds to win Sun Belt Championship: +275
Favorite to win Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State -110
Why Louisiana might win: So you just want to hand the Sun Belt title over to Appalachian State already, do you? Louisiana might have to play the Mountaineers on the road in a rematch of last year’s Sun Belt title game, but it gets Arkansas State at home in the West showdown. Head coach Billy Napier has a team good enough to win it this time around.
– Bet on football at BetMGM
Florida main photo credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports