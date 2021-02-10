College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

Fearless Predictions

By February 10, 2021 2:27 pm

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 10th

Results So Far: SU 56-19, ATS 41-34, o/u: 43-31-1

Photo Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars at USF Bulls

Houston at USF

7:00 ET, ESPNU
Houston -12.5, o/u: 129
Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Virginia at Georgia Tech

7:00 ET, ACC Network
Virginia -4, o/u: 126
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes

Rutgers at Iowa

7:30 ET, BTN
Iowa -6.5, o/u: 1521
Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Georgia at Tennessee

8:00 ET, ESPN2
Tennessee -12.5, o/u: 141
Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

Marquette at Villanova

9:00 ET, FS1
Villanova -11, o/u: 138.5
Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels

Missouri at Ole Miss

9:00 ET, SEC Network
Ole Miss -2.5, o/u: 133
Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin at Nebraska

9:30 ET, BTN
Wisconsin -11.5, o/u: 137
