College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 10th
Results So Far: SU 56-19, ATS 41-34, o/u: 43-31-1
Photo Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Cougars at USF Bulls
Houston at USF
7:00 ET, ESPNU
Houston -12, o/u: 128.5
Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Virginia at Georgia Tech
7:00 ET, ACC Network
Virginia -4.5, o/u: 127.5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes
Rutgers at Iowa
7:30 ET, BTN
Iowa -6, o/u: 152
Georgia Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
Georgia at Tennessee
8:00 ET, ESPN2
Tennessee -13, o/u: 143.5
Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats
Marquette at Villanova
9:00 ET, FS1
Villanova -11, o/u: 139.5
Missouri Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels
Missouri at Ole Miss
9:00 ET, SEC Network
Ole Miss -1.5, o/u: 133
Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
Wisconsin at Nebraska
9:30 ET, BTN
Wisconsin -12, o/u: 137
