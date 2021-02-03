College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 3rd
Results So Far: SU 32-10, ATS 23-19, o/u: 24-18
Houston Cougars at East Carolina Pirates
Houston at East Carolina
6:00 ET ESPN+
Houston -16, o/u: 130
South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators
South Carolina at Florida
6:30 ET SEC Network
Florida -8, o/u: 154
LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU at Alabama
7:00 ET ESPNU
Florida -8.5, o/u: 162.5
Virginia Tech Hokies at Pitt Panthers
Virginia Tech at Pitt
7:00 ET ACC Network
Pitt -3, o/u: 136
Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers
Kentucky at Missouri
7:00 ET ESPN2
Missouri -4.5, o/u: 133.5
Villanova Wildcats at St. John's Red Storm
Villanova at St. John’s
9:00 ET CBS Sports Network
Villanova -9 o/u: 152
Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack
Virginia at NC State
9:00 ET ACC Network
Virginia -7, o/u: 129
Georgetown Hoyas at Creighton Bluejays
Georgetown at Creighton
9:00 ET FS1
Creighton -13.5, o/u: 149
