College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

Fearless Predictions

By February 3, 2021 1:30 am

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 3rd

Results So Far: SU 32-10, ATS 23-19, O/U: 24-18

Photo Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars at East Carolina Pirates

Houston at East Carolina

6:00 ET ESPN+
Houston -16, o/u: 130
South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators

South Carolina at Florida

6:30 ET SEC Network
Florida -8, o/u: 154
LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU at Alabama

7:00 ET ESPNU
Florida -8, o/u: 154
Virginia Tech Hokies at Pitt Panthers

Virginia Tech at Pitt

7:00 ET ACC Network
Pitt -3, o/u: 136
Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Kentucky at Missouri

7:00 ET ESPN2
Missouri -4.5, o/u: 135.5
Villanova Wildcats at St. John's Red Storm

Villanova at St. John’s

9:00 ET CBS Sports Network
Villanova -9 o/u: 152
Virginia Cavaliers at NC State Wolfpack

Virginia at NC State

9:00 ET ACC Network
Virginia -7, o/u: 129
Georgetown Hoyas at Creighton Bluejays

Georgetown at Creighton

9:00 ET FS1
Creighton -14, o/u: 149
