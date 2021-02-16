College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

By February 15, 2021 9:16 pm

By |

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, February 16th

Results So Far: SU 80-27, ATS 55-51, o/u: 62-43-1

Photo Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

4:00, ESPN+
Oklahoma State -12, o/u: 143.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri at Georgia

7:00, SEC Network
Missouri -3.5, o/u: 153.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Florida Gators at Arkansas Razorbacks

Florida at Arkansas

7:00, ESPN2
Arkansas -5, o/u: 150
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini

Northwestern at Illinois

9:00, BTN
Illinois -13, o/u: 143.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Michigan State at Purdue

7:00, ESPN
Purdue -5.5, o/u: 135
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, College Basketball, Fearless Predictions, Features, News

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home