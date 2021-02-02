College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, February 2nd
Results So Far: SU 25-9, ATS 19-15, O/U: 17-17
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins
Purdue at Maryland
6:30 ET BTN
PICK, o/u: 134.5
Baylor Bears at Texas Longhorns
Baylor at Texas
7:00 ESPN
Baylor -6, o/u: 145
Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
Michigan State at Iowa
7:00 FS1
Iowa -10.5, o/u: 157.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels
Tennessee at Ole Miss
7:00 ESPN2
Tennessee -4, o/u: 124
West Virginia Mountaineers at Iowa State Cyclones
West Virginia at Iowa State
7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
West Virginia -11.5, o/u: 143.5
Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State at Kansas
8:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Kansas -18, o/u: 133.5
Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers
Penn State at Wisconsin
8:30 BTN
Wisconsin -7, o/u: 138.5
Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers
Illinois at Indiana
9:00 ESPN
Illinois -3.5, o/u: 142.5
