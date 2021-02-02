College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

College Basketball

College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

By February 1, 2021 10:09 pm

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, February 2nd

Results So Far: SU 25-9, ATS 19-15, O/U: 17-17

Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Boilermakers at Maryland Terrapins

Purdue at Maryland

6:30 ET BTN
PICK, o/u: 134.5
Baylor Bears at Texas Longhorns

Baylor at Texas

7:00 ESPN
Baylor -6, o/u: 145
Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State at Iowa

7:00 FS1
Iowa -10.5, o/u: 157.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee at Ole Miss

7:00 ESPN2
Tennessee -4, o/u: 124
West Virginia Mountaineers at Iowa State Cyclones

West Virginia at Iowa State

7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
West Virginia -11.5, o/u: 143.5
Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State at Kansas

8:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Kansas -18, o/u: 133.5
Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers

Penn State at Wisconsin

8:30 BTN
Wisconsin -7, o/u: 138.5
Illinois Fighting Illini at Indiana Hoosiers

Illinois at Indiana

9:00 ESPN
Illinois -3.5, o/u: 142.5
