College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, January 23rd
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Cougars at Temple Owls
Line: Houston -12, o/u: 132
Prediction: Houston 78, Temple 65
Final Score: Houston 68, Temple 51
Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners
Line: Kansas -1.5, o/u: 14
Prediction: Oklahoma 67, Kansas 65
Final Score: Oklahoma 75, Kansas 68
UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 142
Prediction: Creighton 77, UConn 72
Final Score: Creighton 74, UConn 66
Virginia Tech Hokies at Syracuse Orange
Line: Syracuse -2, o/u: 140.5
Prediction: Syracuse 73, Virginia Tech 70
Final Score: Syracuse 78, Virginia Tech 60
Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Line: Baylor -8.5, o/u: 145
Prediction: Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 72
Final Score: Baylor 81, Oklahoma State 66
Maryland Terrapins at Minnesota Gophers
Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 145
Prediction: Minnesota 76, Maryland 67
Final Score: Maryland 63, Minnesota 49
Providence Friars at Villanova WIldcats
Line: Villanova -11, o/u: 140
Prediction: Villanova 78, Providence 68
Final Score: COMING
Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 136
Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 68
Final Score: COMING
Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 134
Prediction: Wisconsin 72, Ohio State 67
Final Score: COMING
West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats
Line: West Virginia -11, o/u: 136
Prediction: West Virginia 70, Kansas State 66
Final Score: COMING
UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal
5:00 FOX
Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 138
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
6:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 149
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -8, o/u: 124
Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
8:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 131
Pacific Tigers at Gonzaga Bulldogs
10:00 ATSN
Line: Gonzaga -26.5, o/u: 150
Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks
10:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 137
