College Basketball

College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

By January 23, 2021 2:20 pm

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, January 23rd

Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars at Temple Owls

Houston at Temple

Line: Houston -12, o/u: 132
Prediction: Houston 78, Temple 65
Final Score: Houston 68, Temple 51

Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas at Oklahoma

Line: Kansas -1.5, o/u: 14
Prediction: Oklahoma 67, Kansas 65
Final Score: Oklahoma 75, Kansas 68

UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

UConn at Creighton

Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 142
Prediction: Creighton 77, UConn 72
Final Score: Creighton 74, UConn 66

Virginia Tech Hokies at Syracuse Orange

Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Line: Syracuse -2, o/u: 140.5
Prediction: Syracuse 73, Virginia Tech 70
Final Score: Syracuse 78, Virginia Tech 60

Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Line: Baylor -8.5, o/u: 145
Prediction: Baylor 78, Oklahoma State 72
Final Score: Baylor 81, Oklahoma State 66

Maryland Terrapins at Minnesota Gophers

Maryland at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 145
Prediction: Minnesota 76, Maryland 67
Final Score: Maryland 63, Minnesota 49

Providence Friars at Villanova WIldcats

Providence at Villanova

Line: Villanova -11, o/u: 140
Prediction: Villanova 78, Providence 68
Final Score: COMING

Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Clemson at Florida State

Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 136
Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 68
Final Score: COMING 

Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 134
Prediction: Wisconsin 72, Ohio State 67
Final Score: COMING 

West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats

West Virginia at Kansas State

Line: West Virginia -11, o/u: 136
Prediction: West Virginia 70, Kansas State 66
Final Score: COMING 

UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

UCLA at Stanford

5:00 FOX
Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 138
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Mississippi State at Alabama

6:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 149
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Georgia Tech at Virginia

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -8, o/u: 124
Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri at Tennessee

8:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 131
Pacific Tigers at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Pacific at Gonzaga

10:00 ATSN
Line: Gonzaga -26.5, o/u: 150
Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks

Oregon State at Oregon

10:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 137
