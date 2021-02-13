College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

Fearless Predictions

By February 13, 2021 11:06 am

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 13th

Results So Far: SU 66-20, ATS 46-39, o/u: 51-33-1

Photo Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes

Indiana at Ohio State

12:00 ESPN
Ohio State -6.5, o/u: 138.5
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles

Wake Forest at Florida State

12:00 ACC Network
Florida State -13, o/u: 143
Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Drake Bulldogs

Loyola Chicago at Drake

12:00 ESPN2
Loyola -4.5, o/u: 133.5
Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

12:00 ESPNU
Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 138
Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers

Oklahoma at West Virginia

1:00 ESPN+
West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 144.5
TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Longhorns

TCU at Texas

2:00 Longhorn Network
Texas -12, o/u: 142
Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers

Tennessee at LSU

2:00 ESPN
Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 146.5
Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan State Spartans

Iowa at Michigan State

2:30 FOX
Iowa -5, o/u: 152.5
Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas at Iowa State

3:00 ABC
Kansas -11, o/u: 146
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Auburn at Kentucky

3:30 CBS
Kentucky -2, o/u: 145.5
Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia at Alabama

3:30 SEC Network
Alabama -13, o/u: 158
Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

Arkansas at Missouri

4:00 ESPN2
Missouri -2.5, o/u: 149.5
Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack

Duke at NC State

4:00 ESPN
Duke -3, o/u: 149
Villanova Wildcats at Creighton Bluejays

Villanova at Creighton

5:00 FOX
Villanova -2.5, o/u: 144.5
Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Northwestern at Rutgers

5:00 BTN
Rutgers -8, o/u: 137.5
Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons

Gonzaga at San Francisco

6:00 ESPN2
Gonzaga -17, o/u: 156
North Carolina Tar Heels at Virginia Cavaliers

North Carolina at Virginia

6:00 ESPN
Virginia -6, o/u: 129.5
USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars

USC at Washington State

8:00 ESPNU
USC -8, o/u: 132
