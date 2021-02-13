College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 13th
Results So Far: SU 66-20, ATS 46-39, o/u: 51-33-1
Photo Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes
Indiana at Ohio State
12:00 ESPN
Ohio State -6.5, o/u: 138.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles
Wake Forest at Florida State
12:00 ACC Network
Florida State -13, o/u: 143
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Drake Bulldogs
Loyola Chicago at Drake
12:00 ESPN2
Loyola -4.5, o/u: 133.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
12:00 ESPNU
Oklahoma State -13, o/u: 138
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Oklahoma Sooners at West Virginia Mountaineers
Oklahoma at West Virginia
1:00 ESPN+
West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 144.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Longhorns
TCU at Texas
2:00 Longhorn Network
Texas -12, o/u: 142
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Tennessee Volunteers at LSU Tigers
Tennessee at LSU
2:00 ESPN
Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 146.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan State Spartans
Iowa at Michigan State
2:30 FOX
Iowa -5, o/u: 152.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
Kansas at Iowa State
3:00 ABC
Kansas -11, o/u: 146
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
Auburn at Kentucky
3:30 CBS
Kentucky -2, o/u: 145.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia at Alabama
3:30 SEC Network
Alabama -13, o/u: 158
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers
Arkansas at Missouri
4:00 ESPN2
Missouri -2.5, o/u: 149.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Duke Blue Devils at NC State Wolfpack
Duke at NC State
4:00 ESPN
Duke -3, o/u: 149
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Villanova Wildcats at Creighton Bluejays
Villanova at Creighton
5:00 FOX
Villanova -2.5, o/u: 144.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Northwestern at Rutgers
5:00 BTN
Rutgers -8, o/u: 137.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Francisco Dons
Gonzaga at San Francisco
6:00 ESPN2
Gonzaga -17, o/u: 156
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
North Carolina Tar Heels at Virginia Cavaliers
North Carolina at Virginia
6:00 ESPN
Virginia -6, o/u: 129.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars
USC at Washington State
8:00 ESPNU
USC -8, o/u: 132
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM