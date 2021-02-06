College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 6th
Results So Far: SU 37-15, ATS 29-23, o/u: 29-23
Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners
Iowa State at Oklahoma
12:00 ET, ESPN2
Oklahoma -15.5, o/u: 141
Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers
Alabama at Missouri
12:00 ET, ESPN
Alabama -2, o/u: 152
Virginia Tech Hokies at Miami Hurricanes
Virginia Tech at Miami
12:00 ET, ACC Network
Virginia Tech -4.5, o/u: 132.5
Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers
Kansas at West Virginia
2:00 ET, CBS
West Virginia -2, o/u: 141.5
Drake Bulldogs at Valparaiso Crusaders
Drake at Valparaiso
2:00 ET, ESPN3
Drake -12.5, o/u: 136
Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
Wisconsin at Illinois
2:30 ET, FOX
Illinois -4.5, o/u: 136.5
Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Texas at Oklahoma State
3:00 ET, ABC
Texas -2.5, o/u: 145.5
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats
Texas Tech at Kansas State
4:00 ET, Big 12 Network
Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 130.5
Pitt Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers
Pitt at Virginia
4:00 ET, ESPN
Virginia -10, o/u: 128
Northwestern Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers
Northwestern at Purdue
4:30 ET, BTN
Purdue -7.5, o/u: 137
Creighton Bluejays at Marquette Golden Eagles
Creighton at Marquette
5:00 ET, FOX
Creighton -4.5, o/u: 145.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
Tennessee at Kentucky
8:00 ET, ESPN
Tennessee -4, o/u: 125
UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans
UCLA at USC
10: 00 ET, ESPN
USC -3, o/u: 135.5
