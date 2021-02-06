College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

Fearless Predictions

By February 6, 2021 9:04 am

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 6th

Results So Far: SU 37-15, ATS 29-23, o/u: 29-23

Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners

Iowa State at Oklahoma

12:00 ET, ESPN2
Oklahoma -15.5, o/u: 141
Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

Alabama at Missouri

12:00 ET, ESPN
Alabama -2, o/u: 152
Virginia Tech Hokies at Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech at Miami

12:00 ET, ACC Network
Virginia Tech -4.5, o/u: 132.5
Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers

Kansas at West Virginia

2:00 ET, CBS
West Virginia -2, o/u: 141.5
Drake Bulldogs at Valparaiso Crusaders

Drake at Valparaiso

2:00 ET, ESPN3
Drake -12.5, o/u: 136
Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin at Illinois

2:30 ET, FOX
Illinois -4.5, o/u: 136.5
Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas at Oklahoma State

3:00 ET, ABC
Texas -2.5, o/u: 145.5
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas State Wildcats

Texas Tech at Kansas State

4:00 ET, Big 12 Network
Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 130.5
Pitt Panthers at Virginia Cavaliers

Pitt at Virginia

4:00 ET, ESPN
Virginia -10, o/u: 128
Northwestern Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

Northwestern at Purdue

4:30 ET, BTN
Purdue -7.5, o/u: 137
Creighton Bluejays at Marquette Golden Eagles

Creighton at Marquette

5:00 ET, FOX
Creighton -4.5, o/u: 145.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee at Kentucky

8:00 ET, ESPN
Tennessee -4, o/u: 125
UCLA Bruins at USC Trojans

UCLA at USC

10: 00 ET, ESPN
USC -3, o/u: 135.5
