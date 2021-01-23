College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

By January 23, 2021 4:09 am

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, January 23rd

Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars at Temple Owls

Houston at Temple

12:00 CBS
Line: Houston -12, o/u: 132
Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas at Oklahoma

12:00 ESPN
Line: Kansas -1.5, o/u: 143
UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

UConn at Creighton

12:00 FOX
Line: Creighton -7, o/u: 142
Virginia Tech Hokies at Syracuse Orange

Virginia Tech at Syracuse

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Syracuse -2, o/u: 140.5
Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Baylor at Oklahoma State

2:00 CBS
Line: Baylor -8.5, o/u: 145
Maryland Terrapins at Minnesota Gophers

Maryland at Minnesota

2:00 BTN
Line: Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 145
Providence Friars at Villanova WIldcats

Providence at Villanova

2:30 FOX
Line: Villanova -11, o/u: 140
Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Clemson at Florida State

3:00 ABC
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 136.5
Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State at Wisconsin

4:00 CBS
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 134
West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats

West Virginia at Kansas State

4:00 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -11, o/u: 134.5
UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

UCLA at Stanford

5:00 FOX
Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 138
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Mississippi State at Alabama

6:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 149
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Georgia Tech at Virginia

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -8, o/u: 124
Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri at Tennessee

8:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 131
Pacific Tigers at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Pacific at Gonzaga

10:00 ATSN
Line: Gonzaga -26.5, o/u: 150
Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks

Oregon State at Oregon

10:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -10, o/u: 137
