College Basketball Predictions, Top Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

Fearless Predictions

By February 16, 2021 9:19 pm

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, top game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 17th

Results So Far: SU 86-27, ATS 59-53, o/u: 65-46-1

NC State Wolfpack at Pitt Panthers

NC State at Pitt

4:30, ACC Network
Pitt -4, o/u: 143.5
Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals

Syracuse at Louisville

6:30, ACC Network
Louisville -5, o/u: 138.5
Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7:00, SEC Network
Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 138.5
Arizona State Sun Devils at USC Trojans

Arizona State at USC

8:00, ESPN2
USC -11.5, o/u: 146.5
Valparaiso Crusaders at Loyola Ramblers

Valparaiso at Loyola

8:00, ESPN+
Loyola -21, o/u: 127
Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas at Kansas State

8:00, ESPN+
Kansas -13, o/u: 135.5
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers

Minnesota at Indiana

9:00, BTN
Indiana -4.5, o/u: 138.5
South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina at Tennessee

8:00, SEC Network
Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 141.5
