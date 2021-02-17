College Basketball Predictions, Top Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, top game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 17th
Results So Far: SU 86-27, ATS 59-53, o/u: 65-46-1
Photo Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack at Pitt Panthers
NC State at Pitt
4:30, ACC Network
Pitt -4, o/u: 143.5
Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals
Syracuse at Louisville
6:30, ACC Network
Louisville -5, o/u: 138.5
Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
7:00, SEC Network
Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 138.5
Arizona State Sun Devils at USC Trojans
Arizona State at USC
8:00, ESPN2
USC -11.5, o/u: 146.5
Valparaiso Crusaders at Loyola Ramblers
Valparaiso at Loyola
8:00, ESPN+
Loyola -21, o/u: 127
Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas at Kansas State
8:00, ESPN+
Kansas -13, o/u: 135.5
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Indiana Hoosiers
Minnesota at Indiana
9:00, BTN
Indiana -4.5, o/u: 138.5
South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers
South Carolina at Tennessee
8:00, SEC Network
Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 141.5
