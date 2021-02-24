College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

By February 24, 2021 1:17 am

By |

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 24th

Results So Far: SU 114-40, ATS 82-71, o/u: 91-61-1

Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers

NC State at Virginia

6:30 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -11.5, o/u: 127.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

Florida State at Miami

8:30 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 143
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama at Arkansas

9:00 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 155.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

DePaul Blue Devils at Creighton Bluejays

DePaul at Creighton

9:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Creighton -15, o/u: 141.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

9:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 141
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home