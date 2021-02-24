College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Wednesday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, February 24th
Results So Far: SU 114-40, ATS 82-71, o/u: 91-61-1
Photo Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
NC State at Virginia
6:30 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -11.5, o/u: 127.5
Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes
Florida State at Miami
8:30 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -11, o/u: 143
Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama at Arkansas
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas -1, o/u: 155.5
DePaul Blue Devils at Creighton Bluejays
DePaul at Creighton
9:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Creighton -15, o/u: 141.5
Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
9:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -7, o/u: 141
