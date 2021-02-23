College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

Fearless Predictions

By February 23, 2021 1:49 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, February 23rd

Results So Far: SU 110-36, ATS 78-67, o/u: 85-59-1

Photo Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan State Spartans

7:00 FS1
Illinois -7, o/u: 144.5
West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs

7:00 ESPN2
West Virginia -8.5, o/u: 147
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Tech Hokies

7:00 ACC Network
Virginia Tech -1.5, o/u: 137
Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears

8:00 ESPN+
Baylor -23, o/u: 147
St. John's Red Storm at Villanova Wildcats

8:00 CBS Sports Network
Villanova -11.5, o/u: 154.5
Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas State Wildcats

9:00 ESPN2
Oklahoma -10, o/u: 131
Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns

9:00 ESPN
Texas -2.5, o/u: 139.5
Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers

9:00 SEC Network
Missouri -4, o/u: 132.5
