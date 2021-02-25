College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, February 25th
Results So Far: SU 118-41, ATS 86-72, o/u: 94-63-1
Miami University RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Miami University -5, o/u: 135
Santa Clara Broncos at Gonzaga Bulldogs
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Gonzaga -30.5, o/u: 155
Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Wolverines
7:00 ESPN
Line: Michigan -4, o/u: 156.5
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini
7:00 BTN
Line: Illinois -16.5, o/u: 145.5
WKU Hilltoppers at Houston Cougars
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Houston -12, o/u: 135.5
Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans
9:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio State -3.5, o/u: 147.5
USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Colorado -3, o/u: 136.5
Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs
9:00 FS1
Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 138
