College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

By February 24, 2021 11:56 pm

By |

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, February 25th

Results So Far: SU 118-41, ATS 86-72, o/u: 94-63-1

Photo Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Miami University RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Miami University at Western Michigan

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Miami University -5, o/u: 135
Santa Clara Broncos at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara at Gonzaga

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Gonzaga -30.5, o/u: 155
Iowa Hawkeyes at Michigan Wolverines

Iowa at Michigan

7:00 ESPN
Line: Michigan -4, o/u: 156.5
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska at Illinois

7:00 BTN
Line: Illinois -16.5, o/u: 145.5
WKU Hilltoppers at Houston Cougars

WKU at Houston

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Houston -12, o/u: 135.5
Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State at Michigan State

9:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio State -3.5, o/u: 147.5
USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

USC at Colorado

9:00 ESPN2
Line: Colorado -3, o/u: 136.5
Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State at San Diego State

9:00 FS1
Line: San Diego State -6, o/u: 138
