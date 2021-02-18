College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Thursday

By February 17, 2021 8:14 pm

By |

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, February 18th

Results So Far: SU 92-28, ATS 62-57, o/u: 69-49-1

Photo Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Cougars at Wichita State Shockers

Houston at Wichita State

7:00 ESPN2
Houston -8, o/u: 137
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa at Wisconsin

7:00 ESPN3
Iowa -1, o/u: 145
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Ohio State Buckeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State at Penn State

8:00 BTN
Ohio State -5.5, o/u: 146.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Saint Mary's Gaels at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga

9:00 ESPN
Gonzaga -21, o/u: 142.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines

Rutgers at Michigan

9:00 FS1
Michigan -10, o/u: 136.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego State at Fresno State

10:00 CBS Sports Network
San Diego State -14, o/u: 130
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, FCS, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home