College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Sunday

Fearless Predictions

By February 20, 2021 8:17 pm

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, February 21st

Results So Far: SU 104-34, ATS 74-63, o/u: 79-57-1

Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan at Ohio State

1:00 CBS
Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 147
Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars

Cincinnati at Houston

1:00 ESPN
Houston -14, o/u: 136.5
Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Penn State at Iowa

5:00 FS1
Iowa -11.5, o/u: 157.5
Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats

Wisconsin at Northwestern

7:00 BTN
Wisconsin -6.5, o/u: 131
